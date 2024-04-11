Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.70.

Shares of SWAV opened at $329.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 109.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after buying an additional 89,094 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after buying an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

