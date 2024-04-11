Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

