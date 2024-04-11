Schlumberger’s (SLB) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

