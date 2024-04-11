Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

