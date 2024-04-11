Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $74.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,814 shares of company stock worth $10,031,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 472,595 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.