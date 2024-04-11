Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $118.57 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,950 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

