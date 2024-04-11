TD Cowen Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $190.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.93.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $175.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

