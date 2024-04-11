Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $196.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WCN opened at $168.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.69. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

