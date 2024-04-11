Wolfspeed’s (WOLF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $27.38 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 326,810 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

