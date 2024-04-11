CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

