BNP Paribas Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.08.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

