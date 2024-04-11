GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $141.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $138.25 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.