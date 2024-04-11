Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.