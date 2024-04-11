StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.