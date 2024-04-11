Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.