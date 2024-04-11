StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

