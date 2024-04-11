Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.