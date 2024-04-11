NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.12. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.