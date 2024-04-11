Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOOR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.89.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $130.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.98.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Masonite International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

