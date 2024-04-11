StockNews.com Lowers Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $102.83.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

