First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

