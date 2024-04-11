StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.55 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.30.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

