StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $695,520.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

