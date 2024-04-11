StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 101.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 638,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

