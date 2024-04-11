Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.65 per share, with a total value of $4,362,632.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at $91,540,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

