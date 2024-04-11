Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
