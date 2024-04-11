Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,211,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

