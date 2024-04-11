StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG opened at $1.33 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75.
About Smart Powerr
