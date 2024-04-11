StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
