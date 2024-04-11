Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

