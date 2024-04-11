StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.67. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

