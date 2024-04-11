Jonathan Murphy Acquires 786 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 786 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £322.26 ($407.87).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assura alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 351 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($191.03).

Assura Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:AGR opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Assura Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt cut Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.