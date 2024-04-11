StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

