StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
