Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

MDRX stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veradigm by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth about $15,333,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

