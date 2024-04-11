InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.83. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.85.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InspireMD Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.