Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.