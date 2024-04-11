StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Price Performance
Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.23. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sequans Communications
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.