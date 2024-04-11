StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.95.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
