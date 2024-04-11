Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £30,659.44 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 28,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £30,659.44 ($38,804.51).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 40,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($56,195.42).

On Friday, January 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 4,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,378.94).

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 38,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £41,420 ($52,423.74).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON KBT opened at GBX 98 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.88 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,960.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.26.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.