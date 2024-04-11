Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Western Digital stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

