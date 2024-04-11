AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $5.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AZN opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

