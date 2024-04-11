StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of XNET opened at $1.52 on Monday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
