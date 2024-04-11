StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET opened at $1.52 on Monday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.