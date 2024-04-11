U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

