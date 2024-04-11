Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $540.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $450.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.49. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 631,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,417,000 after acquiring an additional 506,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $207,721,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

