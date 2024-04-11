Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $7.34 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

