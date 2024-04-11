A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

