Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 9.4 %
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- What is a Dividend King?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.