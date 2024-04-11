Scotiabank Raises New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.64.

New Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.81 on Monday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,886,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

