Berenberg Bank Boosts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.78) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($25.44).

Get Our Latest Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,778 ($22.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.35. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,999 ($25.30). The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.99, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.59) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($424.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock valued at $109,920. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.