Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires £7,163.49 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider John Rennocks bought 3,271 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £7,163.49 ($9,066.56).

John Rennocks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, John Rennocks sold 27,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £62,640 ($79,281.10).

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

LON UEM opened at GBX 223 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.64. Utilico Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The stock has a market cap of £431.37 million, a PE ratio of 892.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Utilico Emerging Markets Announces Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

