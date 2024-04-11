Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Hasbro stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

